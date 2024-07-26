Randy Arozarena traded to Mariners, Dylan Cease throws a no-hitter, Marlins fire sale

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

It’s been a jam-packed 24 hours in the baseball world that saw the Seattle Mariners trading for Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays, the Miami Marlins trading A.J. Puk to the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease throwing a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman are here to break it all down for you on the latest episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast. Does the Randy Arozarena trade by Jerry Dipoto signal that the Mariners are really going for it? Is this the beginning of the inevitable Marlins fire sale? And what stipulation does Garrett Crochet have for the team that trades for him?

Also on this episode, the guys discuss why the second no-hitter in Padres history was blessed by the pitcher who threw their first one, if Rich Hill is going to be making a comeback and the disappointing news about Oakland A’s star reliever Mason Miller breaking his pinky finger.

Jake & Jordan then give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for the week, which include the New York Mets who can’t stop winning, the A’s going for one last cash grab before they leave Oakland and the surprising whereabouts of Brandon Belt.

