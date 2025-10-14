Rapper arrested after allegedly dancing in middle of I-75 for video

LONDON, Ky. — A rapper was arrested this week after reportedly filming a video and dancing on a concrete barrier on Interstate 75 in Kentucky.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The London Police Department in Kentucky shared on social media that officers received multiple reports of a suspicious vehicle parked along I-75 with several people running around on Sunday evening.

When a sergeant got to the scene, they saw 31-year-old Enoch Tolbert “run across the southbound lanes of I-75, causing vehicles to slow, climb the center barrier and then proceed to dance on top of the barrier.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Police later learned that Tolbert, who WLKY and WKYT reported goes by the stage name Armani White, had pulled over to shoot a video.

Tolbert was arrested for disorderly conduct and stopping, standing, or parking on a limited-access highway.

He was booked into the Laurel County Detention Center, but was released on his own recognizance three hours later. according to online jail records.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group