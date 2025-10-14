Rapper arrested after allegedly dancing in middle of I-75 for video

LONDON, Ky. — A rapper was arrested this week after reportedly filming a video and dancing on a concrete barrier on Interstate 75 in Kentucky.

The London Police Department in Kentucky shared on social media that officers received multiple reports of a suspicious vehicle parked along I-75 with several people running around on Sunday evening.

When a sergeant got to the scene, they saw 31-year-old Enoch Tolbert “run across the southbound lanes of I-75, causing vehicles to slow, climb the center barrier and then proceed to dance on top of the barrier.”

Police later learned that Tolbert, who WLKY and WKYT reported goes by the stage name Armani White, had pulled over to shoot a video.

Tolbert was arrested for disorderly conduct and stopping, standing, or parking on a limited-access highway.

He was booked into the Laurel County Detention Center, but was released on his own recognizance three hours later. according to online jail records.

