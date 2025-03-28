Ravens head coach John Harbaugh agrees to 3-year extension

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

John Harbaugh is one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the NFL. That tenure is set to last a little longer.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday they had reached an agreement with Harbaugh on a three-year contract extension, putting him under contract through the 2028 season. He had previously been set to enter the 2025 season on the final year of his current deal.

This article will be updated with more information.

