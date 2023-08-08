Rays' Shane McClanahan 'highly unlikely' to pitch again this season with forearm injury

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 02: Shane McClanahan #18 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches against the New York Yankees during their game at Yankee Stadium on August 2, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Shane McClanahan’s season is almost certainly over.

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that the left-handed pitcher is “highly unlikely” to take the mound again this year due to a left forearm injury.

Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan is "highly unlikely" to pitch again this season, Rays manager Kevin Cash said today.



In a season filled with brutal pitching health -- Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen needed Tommy John surgery -- McClanahan's arm injury is the worst of all. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 8, 2023

McClanahan was pulled after the fourth inning in the Rays’ 7-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday after he felt tightness in his left forearm. He was placed on the 15-day injured list the next day, and he went to see a specialist in Los Angeles on Monday — though there was no definitive diagnosis.

McClanahan is set to see another specialist in the coming days for a second opinion, and “everything is on the table,” including surgery. The team expects to have a clearer view on McClanahan’s status in the near future.

"Surgery is certainly an option, but I don't want to get too far ahead," Cash said, via MLB.com. "I think in fairness to Mac and to us, he's going to be down for a little while."

McClanahan, a two-time All-Star, has a 3.29 ERA in 115 innings over 21 games this season, his third with the Rays. The 26-year-old holds an 11-2 record. McClanahan allowed five runs and two home runs in four innings in his last start against the Yankees.

McClanahan’s injury is the latest the Rays’ bullpen has faced this season. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow was scratched from his start on Sunday due to back spasms, though he’s expected to rejoin the rotation as early as this weekend. Rays starters Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen already underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this season, too.

The McClanahan news came just hours before the Rays were set to kick off a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rays, who have won seven of their last 10 games, enter Tuesday's contest trailing the Baltimore Orioles by three games in the AL East.