Rays SS Wander Franco arrested in Dominican Republic after altercation with police

Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 12: Wander Franco #5 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on August 12, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested Monday in the Dominican Republic city of San Juan de la Maguana, located 100 miles west of Santo Domingo. According to Juan Recio of ESPN, Franco and an unnamed woman were involved in an "altercation" in the parking lot of an apartment building.

Guns were reportedly drawn during the incident, but no details are available on why or what crime Franco had committed. It is also not known whether Franco had a gun drawn, or if the firearms were only held by police. He and the unnamed woman are reportedly being held for questioning.

Franco, 23, is currently on MLB's restricted list and on indefinite leave from the Rays due to allegations that he was engaged in a sexual relationship with a then-14-year-old girl. He has not played for the Rays since Aug. 12, 2023, and MLB placed him on administrative leave on Aug. 22, 2023 while investigating him under the league's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The Rays placed Franco on the restricted list in July after prosecutors in the Dominican Republic announced he had been charged with human trafficking, sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation of a minor. The trial is set for Dec. 12. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with the Rays in Nov. 2021 after playing just 70 MLB games. He continued to receive his salary and accrue service time while on administrative leave from Aug. 22 through July 2024, despite not playing for the Rays and being forbidden from leaving the Dominican Republic. Franco stopped receiving his salary and accruing service time when the Rays placed him on the restricted list in July.