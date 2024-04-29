Recent College Football Playoff complaints, Dylan Raiola shines and Damien Martinez picks Miami

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Delleneger, and SI's Pat Forde hop on in the aftermath of the 2024 NFL Draft, reliving the national excitement for the event. Wetzel brings up how a college athletics administrator asked him how college football could create a similar event that receives national coverage. The crew pitches ideas of how National Signing Day could follow in the NFL Draft's footsteps.

They then break down a recent article written by Dellenger of the most recent complaints about the College Football Playoff by decision makers across college football. Dellenger shares the issues of rematches occurring and G5 teams receiving a bid to the playoff

Wetzel then shifts the focus back to the NFL Draft, sharing which teams and conferences had the most prospects. He acknowledges how the Pac-12 went out with a bang with the amount of prospects they had selected.

They turn to recent transfer portal news, as former Oregon State running back Damien Martinez picked Miami as his new team. Following this, they react to Nebraska star freshman Dylan Raiola's spring game performance. They wrap their college football discussions with the news of former Iowa offensive coordinator Brain Ferentz being hired by Maryland as an analyst.

The show concludes with the story of a man who is filing a lawsuit against a minor league baseball team in Fresno, California that discriminated against him for offering a "Ladies Night" promotion.

1:01 Can college football create their own event similar to the NFL Draft?

23:09 Issues and complaints with the College Football Playoff

34:04 How college teams and conferences fared in the NFL Draft

46:05 Damien Martinez to transfer to Miami

48:42 Dylan Raiola's impressive Spring Game

51:51 Brian Ferentz joins Maryland staff

55:00 People's Court: A ladies night lawsuit

