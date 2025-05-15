Red Sox outfielders Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela combine for unbelievable 2-man HR robbery

DETROIT, MI - MAY 14: Boston Red Sox RF Wilyer Abreu (52) has a fly ball bounce off his glove, only to caught by Boston Red Sox CF Ceddanne Rafaela (3) for the out during the game between Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers on May 14, 2025 at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI (Photo by Allan Dranberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Home run robberies are a classic MLB highlight, but the Boston Red Sox found some room for innovation on Wednesday.

Facing the Detroit Tigers with the game tied 5-5, reliever Liam Hendriks allowed a long fly ball to Kerry Carpenter in the seventh inning. The ball looked like a homer, and would have been, had Gold Glove right-fielder Wilyer Abreu not put a glove on it as it flew over the fence.

But the play didn't end there. Abreu got a glove on the, but he only bobbled it back into the field of play, into the waiting arms of center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela for a two-man home run robbery.

No one watching was happier than Hendriks. The umpire crew reviewed the play and upheld the rare 9-8 putout.

ARE YOU KIDDING?!?!



WILYER & CEDDANNE MAKE UNBELIEVABLE GRAB. pic.twitter.com/8WEKwRRay9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 15, 2025

And that, kids, is why you run to back up a fellow outfielder.

Hendriks gushed about the play after the game, saying there were gifts coming for both outfielders, via MassLive's Chris Cotillo:

"I don't think I've seen that ...," he said. "(My reaction was) 'Thank God.' It was a hell of catch. Off the bat, I was like, 'Oh, crap.' Then I saw Willy drifting back and thought maybe we had a chance. Didn't think it was that chance."

"You see these guys. Willy's got a Gold Glove for a reason."

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, it was a highlight in a losing effort. Aroldis Chapman allowed a ninth-inning rally that culminated in a walk-off single by Tigers pinch-hitter Justyn-Henry Malloy.