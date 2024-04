It took a long, long time, but it's finally happening. Reggie Bush is getting his Heisman Trophy back.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the Heisman Trust will be formally "reinstating" Bush on Wednesday, 14 years after he gave up his Heisman Trophy in light of major sanctions against his alma mater USC. But with the NCAA landscape significantly different in 2024, Bush is being reinstated to his rightful place in the Heisman family.

This story will be updated.