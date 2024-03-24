Report: Michigan hiring FAU head coach Dusty May to replace Juwan Howard

Northwestern v Florida Atlantic NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 22: Head coach Dusty May of the Florida Atlantic Owls reacts in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on March 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Michigan has found its replacement for Juwan Howard.

The Wolverines struck a deal to bring in Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday night.

ESPN Sources: Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May has agreed on a deal to become the next coach at the University of Michigan. Andy Miller — May’s representative with Klutch Sports — is completing details with school officials on a long-term contract tonight. pic.twitter.com/oEVAzbbDuW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2024

May has spent the last six seasons with FAU, and quickly became one of the most sought-after coaches in the country after leading the Owls on a Final Four run last season. They went 25-9 this season and made the NCAA tournament for a second straight year, but fell to Northwestern in overtime in their first round game on Thursday.

