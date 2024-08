NFL: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) on the sideline during the second half of a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports)

The New England Patriots are trading four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Per the report, the Falcons are sending a third-round draft pick to New England in return. Judon has been on the trade block and drawn interest from multiple teams, according to multiple reports. Wednesday's trade resolves the situation as the Falcons add a significant upgrade to their pass rush.