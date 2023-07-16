Report: Suns trade Cam Payne to Spurs, sign Bol Bol to 1-year deal, swap 2026 picks with Magic

In a series of moves Sunday, the Phoenix Suns traded Cam Payne to the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Suns also reportedly signed Bol Bol from the Orlando Magic to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Phoenix is trading G Cam Payne, a second-round pick and cash to San Antonio, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2023

In addition to getting Bol from the Magic, Wojnarowski reported the Suns are acquiring three future second-round picks from the team for a 2026 first-round picks swap.

This story will be updated.