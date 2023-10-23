Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers suffered AC joint sprain vs. Houston

Texas v Houston HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns wears a sling while congratulating Adonai Mitchell #5 after a touchdown in the second half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas QB Quinn Ewers reportedly suffered an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder in Saturday’s win over Houston.

According to Rivals' Orangebloods.com, the team hopes Ewers can return at some point this season but no timetable is set on that return. Ewers left the 31-24 win in the second half and was replaced by freshman backup Maalik Murphy.

According to sources, Texas QB Quinn Ewers sustained an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder against Houston. The injury occurred on a sack. There is optimism he will play again this season. As of Sunday night, there is no timetable for his return. Should learn more this week — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 23, 2023

Ewers is 151-of-213 passing for 1,915 yards so far this season with 13 TD passes and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for five TDs as Texas is 6-1 and currently ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25.

Texas does not have any ranked opponents remaining on its schedule and has home games against BYU and Kansas State up next before two road trips to TCU and Iowa State ahead of the season finale against Texas Tech. The Longhorns lost to Oklahoma in Week 6 and the two teams look destined for a rematch in the Big 12 title game in December.

If Ewers misses time, Murphy would likely take over at QB and not Arch Manning, though the highly-touted 2023 recruit could serve as a backup. Murphy was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022 as the No. 7 prospect in the state of California and the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the class.

Saturday’s injury is the second shoulder injury for Ewers in as many seasons. He reportedly suffered a left clavicle sprain in Texas’ Week 2 loss to Alabama in 2022. He only missed three games after that injury and returned for the Longhorns’ Red River blowout win of the Sooners in Week 6.