Reports: Cardinals signing ex-Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones to 1-year, $4.25 million deal

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans NASHVILLE TENNESSEE - JANUARY 07: Zay Jones #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars goes in motion during the game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Houston, Texas. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Zay Jones is headed to Arizona.

The Cardinals struck a one-year, $4.25 million deal to sign the veteran wide receiver on Friday afternoon, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jones, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last month, had been visiting with several teams in recent days — including the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

The biggest WR addition for the Cardinals came on Draft night with Marvin Harrison Jr. Arizona wasn’t done, and now Zay Jones comes aboard. https://t.co/cEe5idUKS0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2024

Jones will now join the Cardinals, who are hoping to revive their offense around quarterback Kyler Murray and rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who they took with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft .

Jones, who was first selected in the second round of the 2017 draft by the Buffalo Bills, had just 321 receiving yards and two touchdowns in nine games last season with the Jaguars. The 29-year-old missed several games due to a knee injury in the middle of the season, and he made just 34 catches on the year — which was his worst output since the 2020 campaign.

Jones was also arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in November after he allegedly got into an argument with the mother of his child. That charge was dropped earlier this year.

Jones had signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jaguars in 2022. The team opted to release him after the NFL Draft — where they took former LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round — in a move that saved them nearly $4.5 million against the salary cap.

Though last season wasn’t great, both statistically and health-wise, it came on the heels of the best season of his career. He had a career-high 823 receiving yards and five touchdowns on a career-best 82 receptions in 2022, his first year in Jacksonville. Clearly, the Cardinals are hoping Jones can bring that kind of output back this fall. After back-to-back 4-13 campaigns, the Cardinals could absolutely use it.