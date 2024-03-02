Reports: Giants, 3B Matt Chapman agree to 3-year, $54 million deal

Wild Card Series - Toronto Blue Jays v. Minnesota Twins - Game Two MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 04: Matt Chapman #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays prepares to field during Game 2 of the Wild Card Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Matt Chapman is headed to San Francisco.

The Giants struck a three-year, $54 million deal with the third baseman on Friday night, according to multiple reports. The deal reportedly includes opt-outs after both the first and second years of the agreement.

Matt Chapman’s deal with the Giants will pay him $20 million this year, $18 million in 2025 (if he doesn’t opt out) and $16 million in 2026 (if he doesn’t opt out), as @JonHeyman reported. He’ll slot into the middle of San Francisco’s lineup as the Giants look to rebound in 2024. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 2, 2024

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Chapman will earn $20 million this season. He will then earn $18 million in 2025, and $16 million in 2026 as long as he doesn’t opt out.

Chapman won his fourth career Gold Glove Award last year in what was his second season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He held a .240 batting average and had 54 RBI with 17 home runs while helping the Blue Jays to their second straight postseason appearance, though they were knocked out in the wild card round again. Chapman, who got his start with the Oakland A’s, has led all third baseman in defensive runs saved and is third in outs above average at the position since the start of the 2018 season, per ESPN.

Chapman had signed a two-year, $25 million extension with the Blue Jays after he was traded there from Oakland ahead of the 2022 season. He hit free agency officially last fall.