Rose Bowl: Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in OT to advance to CFP national championship game

Michigan is playing for a national title.

RB Blake Corum’s 17-yard run in overtime gave the Wolverines a 27-20 win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl. It’s the first win in three straight College Football Playoff appearances for the Wolverines as the team looks for its first national title since 1997.

BLAKE CORUM COULD NOT BE STOPPED‼️



Michigan takes the lead in OT 👀 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/FfeVQlHAAQ — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024

Corum scored on the second play of Michigan’s OT possession. The Wolverines got the ball first and Alabama had a chance to respond, but couldn’t get into the end zone. A run by QB Jalen Milroe got the Crimson Tide inside the Michigan 10, but the Wolverines’ defense held firm on fourth down and Milroe was stuffed on a quarterback keeper.

MICHIGAN GETS THE STOP AND MOVES ON TO THE NATIONAL TITLE GAME 😤



WHAT. A. GAME.pic.twitter.com/SbLs4Jjyst — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 2, 2024

Michigan’s win came after JJ McCarthy found Roman Wilson for a short pass to tie the game with 1:34 to go in regulation. Alabama had taken a 20-13 lead with 4:41 to go on a 52-yard field goal.

Michigan's offense had been dreadful for most of the second half. The Wolverines couldn't do much of anything after leading 13-10 at halftime, but put together a monster drive that included a fourth-down conversion from McCarthy to Corum.

Corum's long run after the catch got Michigan into Alabama territory, and Wilson made a phenomenal catch off a pass that was slightly tipped at the line of scrimmage to set up his game-tying touchdown.

Before the game-tying drive, Michigan had punted three times and missed a 49-yard field goal on its four second-half possessions.