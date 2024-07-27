Roster limits, revenue sharing & NIL arbitration: what to make of the milestone NCAA antitrust agreement

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On Friday, the NCAA and power conferences filed a 100-plus page agreement settling the three antitrust cases brought against the organizations, the result of which could continue to reshape the college athletics landscape for years to come as it relates to revenue sharing, how many scholarships a university can have on each team and the future of NIL deals.

Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger break down this landmark deal and explain what this means for the future of college football, most notably with the sport increasing the maximum number of scholarship roster spots from 85 to 105.

The guys break down how many of the key points of this agreement may continue to expand the competitive gap between blue blood schools and the mid to low-tier schools in the power conferences.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts