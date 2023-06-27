Ryan Seacrest named new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 – Broadcast LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ryan Seacrest attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Well-known show host Ryan Seacrest has been named the new host of the popular game show “Wheel of Fortune” replacing the retiring Pat Sajak.

>>RELATED: Pat Sajak will retire as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host after upcoming season

Seacrest confirmed on social media Tuesday, shortly after a report first by The New York Times. Seacrest replaces Sajak who announced he was retiring when his contract ends in 2024.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unpresented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest said in a social media post.

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Seacrest left his co-host position on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” with his last appearance on the show in April, while continuing his syndicated radio shows and other projects.

“Wheel of Fortune” airs on WHIO-TV on weeknights at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this page as we learn more.

Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/pQeTpWsPx7 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 27, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group