Saints QB Derek Carr injures shoulder vs. Packers, replaced by Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr left Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury.

He sustained the injury on a sack in the third quarter and was replaced by backup Jameis Winston. He was driven hard to the turf on his right side on the sack by Rashan Gary.

Here is the play that Saints QB Derek Carr got injured on.



He’s in a lot of pain. Hope he’s okay. Jameis Winston is set to enter the game. pic.twitter.com/K8puipUbVx — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 24, 2023

Carr remained on the ground in pain for several moments.

Saints QB Derek Carr was slow to get up after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/di3SHSGm12 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

He was eventually able to walk to the sideline medical tent on his own. After an evaluation in the tent, he walked to the Saints locker room. The Saints punted on the next play, and Winston replaced him on the next New Orleans possession.

The Saints announced that he was being evaluated by a shoulder injury and officially listed him as questionable to return.

This is a developing story that will be updated.