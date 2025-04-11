Saints QB Derek Carr's availability for 2025 reportedly in doubt due to shoulder injury, could need surgery

The quarterback position has once again become a major question mark for the New Orleans Saints.

Starting quarterback Derek Carr's availability for 2025 is in doubt due to a shoulder injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Carr is reportedly considering multiple options, including surgery.

The #Saints suddenly have a major QB question: Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say.



