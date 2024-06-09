Scottie Scheffler fends off Colin Morikawa at the Memorial in Sunday battle of major champions

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Colin Morikawa mounted a charge, but Scottie Scheffler prevailed at the Memorial Sunday in a final-pairing battle of major champions.

Scheffler posted a final round xx-under to finish at xx-under for the tournament. Morikawa stood within a stroke on the 16th green, but settled for a second-place finish at xx-under for the week. The win is Scheffler's fifth in seven tournaments, a sizzling run that includes victories at The Players Championship and the Masters.

Scheffler entered Sunday with a four-stroke lead over Morikawa, Sepp Straka and Adam Hadwin. A two-time major winner and the reigning Masters champion, he played Sunday's final round alongside fellow two-time major champion Morikawa.

By the turn, Morikawa had whittled Scheffler's lead in half with a 1-under effort on the front nine. Scheffler countered with two bogeys and a birdie to enter the back nine at 9-under, two strokes ahead of Morikawa. Morikawa then birded 12 to cut Scheffler's lead to one and remained a stroke back through 15.

But Scheffler extended his lead on the 16th green after Morikawa appeared to have a chance for a tie at the top of the scoreboard after Scheffler left himself with a long par putt.. But Morikawa missed the green on the par three, then left himself a long putt after leaving his chip short. He then missed a long put to drop back to 7-under.

Scheffler then sunk his putt to secure par and a two-stroke lead at 9-under.

Scheffler opened the door for Morikawa on the 17th green. He recorded his first blemish of the back nine with a missed par putt to drop back to 8-under. Morikawa recorded a par to enter the final hole a stroke behind.

Both ended up in the greenside rough on 18 after shooting long on their approach shots. Morikawa chipped close to the flag to put pressure on Scheffler. But Scheffler left himself with a makable par put that he sunk to secure victory.

