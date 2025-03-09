Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder past Nuggets, fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokić with 40-point game

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 9: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder attempts to drive past Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Paycom Center on March 9, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder struck first Sunday in the first of a two-game series between the West's top to teams and the NBA's leading MVP candidates.

The Thunder rode a 9-0 fourth-quarter to open up a close game, then held off the Denver Nuggets for a 127-103 win. Oklahoma City outscored Denver by 21 points the fourth quarter of what was previously a back-and-fort game between the Western Conference contenders.

Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 40 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks to lead the Thunder effort. He scored seven straight points in a 1:20 span late in the fourth quarter to squash any hope of a Nuggets rally.

The 40-point game was the 11th of the season for Gilgeous-Alexander, who's seeking his first MVP trophy while leading the Western Conference-leading Thunder. He put up the big numbers in the first game since Nikola Jokić 's historic 31-point, 22-assist, 21-rebound effort against the Suns Friday night that was the first 30-20-20 game in NBA history.

That game reasserted Jokić's place in the MVP conversation as he seeks the fourth MVP trophy of his career. Jokić had another strong effort with 24 points, 13 rebounds an nine assists on Sunday. But he struggled with his shot after appearing to tweak his elbow in the first quarter as Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder got the best of his Nuggets.

The two teams will meet again in Oklahoma City Monday night.