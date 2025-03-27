Shane Todd chats playing soccer in America, the growth of MLS and their fans & the drama around Man United

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros bring on comedian and lifelong soccer fan Shane Todd. Shane compares playing soccer in America to Europe and why he loves playing in Philadelphia. The boys also chat about the growth of MLS as a league and why maybe American fans shouldn’t try to be like European fans. Shane also tells us how he became a Manchester United fan and why he’s enjoying the soap opera that is Man United.

(7:15) - Recapping comedy tour in America

(16:55) - Comparing playing soccer in America vs Europe

(24:50) - Comparing MLS fans to European fans

(37:40) - Shane’s thoughts on Man United drama

(47:45) - Shane tells us why Americans should visit Northern Ireland

