Sherrone Moore does flag-planting gesture at Michigan basketball game, one week after beating Ohio State

Michigan v Ohio State COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Michigan Wolverines players fly a flag prior to a brawl between players from both teams following a 13-10 Michigan win against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) (Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore pumped up the Crisler Center crowd on Saturday with a flag-plant gesture, one week after the Wolverines beat Ohio State.

Attending a Wolverines men's basketball game with 5-star recruit Bryce Underwood, who verbally committed to Michigan last month, Moore was shown on the scoreboard and pumped up the crowd during a first-half break. As he tried to get the building loud, he decided to remind everyone of last week's post-game activities that kicked off a melee.

The flag-planting fiasco became a hot topic in college football last week after several other games had post-game issues.

Both schools ended up being fined $100,000 by the NCAA for the melee that broke out after Michigan's fourth straight win over their rivals.

