Shohei Ohtani steals 3 bases vs. Diamondbacks, moving closer to 50-50 season

Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani smiles as he gives out fist bumps in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Shohei Ohtani is moving closer to a historic 50-50 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar stole three bases in Sunday's matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving him 46 for the season. He hit his 44th home run of the year in Saturday's 8–6 win over Arizona.

Ohtani stole his first base of the game in the fourth inning after reaching base on a walk from Eduardo Rodriguez. He got the other two steals after a single in the seventh off reliever Jordan Montgomery. He swiped second, then took third two pitches later.

Stolen bases No. 45 AND 46 for Shohei Ohtani!



He's just 4 SB and 6 HR from the first 50/50 season in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/VVERY2ZsFo — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2024

All three stolen bases came against Adrian Del Castillo, a reserve catcher in the lineup because regular starter Gabriel Moreno is on the injured list. Throwing out baserunners is not a specialty for the rookie, who has only caught one of 22 basestealers this season. (Teoscar Hernández also stole second in the seventh after Slade Cecconi replaced Montgomery.)

The Dodgers have 24 games remaining on their schedule, providing Ohtani with ample opportunity to hit six home runs and steal four more bases for a season that no other major leaguer has achieved.

Shohei Ohtani: 44 steals, 44 home runs 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nbEQSMBnL8 — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2024

Previously, the most bases Ohtani had stolen in a season was 26 in 2021, when he won his first American League MVP award. However, he was also caught stealing 10 times, tied for most in MLB that year.)

Ohtani has obviously made an effort to run more this season, likely motivated by him moving to the leadoff spot when Mookie Betts was injured. Perhaps he can also concentrate more on base stealing without having to concern himself with pitching this season, as he recovers from elbow surgery.

New rules such as the pitch clock, larger bases and fewer pickoff throws with only two disengagements from the pitching rubber allowed during a plate appearance have also surely helped.