Should the media stop interviewing Trump?

What’s happening

Former President Donald Trump appeared on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday in a pretaped interview with Kristen Welker. It was Welker's first show as moderator of the public affairs program since taking over for longtime host Chuck Todd, who announced his retirement in June.

Her performance was widely panned by critics who said she failed to hold Trump to account while the former president spewed falsehoods about a litany of subjects, including the 2020 election, President Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to an estimated 2.98 million viewers.

NBC published an extensive piece fact-checking Trump's Meet the Press appearance — but it was posted online hours after the show was broadcast.

The sit-down came four months after Trump appeared on CNN for a live town hall, for which Kaitlan Collins faced similar criticism for allowing the former president to run roughshod over her too.

"Welker allowed Trump to make a number of statements wholly untethered to reality on a range of critical issues without tenacious, resolute, or meaningful pushback," CNN media critic Oliver Darcy wrote. "It's arguable that, at this juncture, there is really no need to interview Trump.

“After years and years of seeing how he dishonestly operates, what exactly is there to glean from a sit-down?” Darcy continued. “The near-certain result is that the outlet will record a stream of lies rushing out of his mouth, mixed in with absurd grievances about how supposedly unfair the system treats him. Does any of that really serve the public?”

Why there’s debate

Some media executives believe it is necessary to interview the former president, especially as he seeks a return to the White House and is the prohibitive favorite in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race.

And Trump’s freewheeling interviews do, on occasion, reveal things of importance, particularly for prosecutors overseeing the numerous criminal cases against him.

But others say the risks of providing Trump a bullhorn for his untruths are too grave. For one thing, his lies about the 2020 election inspired the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

What’s next

Trump will undoubtedly give more sit-down interviews to mainstream media outlets from the campaign trail — that is, when he’s not due in court as a defendant in at least three criminal trials scheduled before next year’s election.

Perspectives

Welker was no match for Trump

"In her debut turn as moderator for Meet The Press, Kristen Welker wanted to be the latest to prove to critics that [Trump] could be challenged. But like those who have tried before, her inherent skills as an interviewer were no match for a chaotic interview subject like Trump." — Corbin Bolies, Daily Beast

Her interview was a ‘gross dereliction of journalistic duty’

"In her interview, Welker seemed fed on the American tradition of treating every politician, even those complicit in an attempt to overturn the democratic tradition, with the utmost in politesse. Consequently, Trump stomped her flat." — Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles Times

NBC and Welker deserve the backlash

"He has most certainly shown himself to be a megalomaniac, a fabulist, a malignant narcissist, and a pathological liar. Instead of denying Donald Trump a platform to spew his poison, 'Meet the Press' and NBC were collaborators in normalizing his fascist demagoguery." — Chauncey DeVega, Salon

Journalists interviewing Trump can’t treat him like a normal candidate

"[Welker] treated Trump like a normal, legit candidate, not one who tried to blow up our democracy and faces 91 felony indictments. Not just irresponsible journalism. Downright dangerous journalism to legitimize this guy — in the name of having a 'talked about' premiere." — Bill Carter, author and former New York Times television critic

They shouldn’t try to make ‘news’ either

"When interviewing Trump, the goal cannot be to make 'news' like one might attempt with a typical politician. The purpose of the interview must be to hold power to account. It must be about asserting the facts in a meaningful way and forcing Trump to confront them. He will still, of course, lie — but at least the audience might be able to see through the showmanship." — Oliver Darcy, CNN

Interviewing Trump is difficult, but it’s worth it

"Are you a political journalist who does not like Donald Trump? Maybe do some convincing and truthful journalism capable of reaching people who don't share your political priors. Trying to rope off a former U.S. president from the institution of media will likely make the institution weaker, and the politician stronger." — Matt Welch, Reason

Ignoring Trump won’t make him disappear

"Refusing to have Donald Trump appear on Meet the Press will not make him go away. ... What Donald Trump says is news. News is not inherently good or bad; sometimes it's good and sometimes it's bad." — Jim Geraghty, National Review