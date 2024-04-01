Soto making an impact, Hoskins-Mets rivalry, first weekend recap

There's only been one weekend since baseball has returned and we are already flushed with stories to discuss right here on the Baseball Bar-B-Cast. We saw quite a few sweeps this past weekend, as well as a couple mops. Don't worry, we'll explain.

Juan Soto made a great first impression while helping the New York Yankees complete their four-game sweep of their dreaded nemesis Houston Astros. While Yankee fans are flying high and feeling good about their offseason re-tooling, there’s another new addition to the club who Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman think will become an unlikely fan favorite this season for the Bronx faithful.

The guys also discuss the benches clearing disagreement that occurred in Queens between the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil and the Milwaukee Brewers’ Rhys Hoskins. While there is a history between these two players dating back to Rhys' Philadelphia Phillies days, his questionable slide left McNeil calling him the dirtiest players in baseball.

Jake & Jordan complete their recaps and talk about Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris getting into it with Phillies fans on social media and why that’s good for their already boiling rivalry.

2:01 - The mops in baseball this weekend

4:35 - Juan Soto’s impact

16:44 - Pirates mop the Marlins

27:27 - Hoskins vs Mets

39:26 - The series splits

57:22 - Michael Harris beefing with Phillies fans

