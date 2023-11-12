Sources: Jimbo Fisher out at Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) (Thomas Graning/AP)

Texas A&M is firing coach Jimbo Fisher.

School officials are expected to inform the coach Sunday morning of his dismissal, sources with knowledge of the decision tell Yahoo Sports, the groundwork of which was laid as early as Thursday.

High-level university officials met earlier this week and were expected to meet again Sunday as they considered a dismissal of Fisher. The set of meetings pointed toward the imminent decision on Fisher, who has eight years remaining on a contract with a buyout expected to be more than $75 million.

The Texas A&M University Board of Regents met in a more than four-hour executive session on Thursday, a large portion of which they used to discuss the future of the coach.

Intense pressure had been rising in College Station over the situation with the football program under Fisher’s leadership. The Aggies beat Mississippi State on Saturday night 51-10 to move to 6-4, but that did nothing to quell a restless fan base and frustrated donors, as well as administrators.

TexAgs.com, a local College Station outlet with deep ties to Texas A&M, first reported Sunday that the school planned to fire the coach.

Fisher was 45-25 at the school. Since the Aggies finished 9-1 during the COVID season in 2020, they have gone 19-15. A&M has lost 10 of its last 15 games against Power 5 opponents.

The school was paying Fisher roughly $9 million a year in salary as part of a 10-year contract that was extended before the 2021 football season. The contract is believed to be fully guaranteed and was, at the time, worth about $95 million.

The buyout figure to fire Fisher is the largest single buyout paid to a football coach and will nearly eclipse the entire amount spent to buy out coaches last year, which hovered around $90 million.