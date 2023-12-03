Spectacular Tyreek Hill TD prompts celebration to match as Dolphins WR passes Calvin Johnson in yardage milestone

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, bottom middle, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The Miami Dolphins are very good at offense. They have celebrations to match.

The Dolphins opened the scoring Sunday against the Washington Commanders with a 78-yard Tyreek Hill touchdown. The Commanders left defensive back Quan Martin in single coverage on Hill, and Hill made them pay.

He sprinted past Martin at the line of scrimmage from the slot, then ran unencumbered over the top of the Commanders secondary down the left sideline. Tua Tagovailoa lofted a pass that was a smidge short, but on target. Hill slowed down a step to grab the ball, then put on the afterburners to the end zone as helpless Washington defenders gave chase.

Hill then immediately took his place for a choreographed celebration. Four of his teammates lined up behind him sitting in the end zone. Right guard then strapped them all in to their roller coaster seats and Jaylen Waddle directed the ride.

It was the seatbelts for us 😂🎢 pic.twitter.com/zMBkcIxDbt — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 3, 2023

The score wasn't Hill's only chance to celebrate on Sunday. He extended Miami's lead in the second quarter to 24-7 with another deep touchdown. This time, he ran 60 yards untouched past the Washington secondary for the score.

1 & 10 individually? Elite.

1 & 10 together? UNSTOPPABLE. pic.twitter.com/cVnDGPuOE5 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 3, 2023

The touchdown catch upped Hill's tally to 132 receiving yards on the day and placed him past Calvin Johnson for the most receiving yards through 12 games in the NFL's Super Bowl era. It also left him 508 yards behind Johnson's NFL record of 1,964 yards in a single season with five-plus games to go. Hill entered Sunday with 88 yards for 1,324 yards and 10 touchdowns, numbers that would earn All-Pro consideration if tallied over the course of a full season.

On a team full of dangerous playmakers, nobody's more dangerous than Hill.