San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on as the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday that head coach Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke at the start of November, leading to his recent indefinite medical absence from the team.

Popovich, 75, has been head coach of the Spurs since 1996.

This story will be updated.