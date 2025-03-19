Spurs will reportedly let Gregg Popovich decide if he wants to coach next season: 'He's earned that'

FILE - San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, right, talks with center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Long-time San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich continues to make progress while recovering from a stroke. While Popovich's return to the sideline has already been ruled out this season, the team will reportedly allow him to decide whether he's ready to return next year, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Michael C. Wright.

In Popovich's absence, assistant Mitch Johnson was named the team's interim head coach. If Popovich is ready to return to the sideline next season, he will assume his duties as head coach. Popovich can make that call himself. "He's earned that," a source told Shelburne and Wright.

[Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back: Enter for a shot to win up to $50K]

Popovich has coached the Spurs since the 1996-97 season. He's led the team to five NBA titles, and is considered one of the greatest coaches in the history of the league. As he's gotten older, Popovich faced questions about his coaching future. After the Spurs bottomed out with a 22-60 record during the 2022-23 NBA season, some wondered if Popovich would want to oversee a rebuilding team. Popovich did not waver, though it probably helped that the Spurs secured the No. 1 overall pick in the draft that season, allowing them to select standout Victor Wembanyama.

The team posted the same exact record during the 2023-24 season, but Popovich remained committed to turning things around. He coached the first five games of the 2024-25 season before suffering a mild stroke. Popovich has made progress over the course of the season, even addressing the team in person after the All-Star break, but the Spurs ruled out his return to the sideline this year.

Spurs showing improvement during 2024-25 NBA season

The Spurs are 28-39 in Johnson's first season as interim head coach. While San Antonio isn't eliminated from the playoffs, that will likely happen soon.

Despite those struggles, the team has showed some promising signs this season. The Spurs' .418 winning percentage isn't great, but it's an improvement over the .268 winning percentage they posted during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Former No. 1 overall draft pick Wembanyama has a lot to do with that. In his second season, Wembanyama took a step forward, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game. That performance earned Wembanyama his first All-Star selection. His season ended prematurely in February due to a blood clot in his right shoulder.

Rookie Stephon Castle, who the team selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has also emerged as a promising talent. Castle, who is averaging 13.8 points and 3.5 assists per game, is among the favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award.

With Castle and Wembanyama under contract for the foreseeable future, the Spurs could be ready to take a big step forward next season. Getting Popovich back on the sideline would undoubtedly improve the team's chances of contending, but it will be up to him to determine whether he is ready return.