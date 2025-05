CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 01: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) jogs off the field at halftime during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 1, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an agreement in place to trade wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for multiple draft picks, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported early Wednesday morning.

