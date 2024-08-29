Stephen Curry signs one-year, $62.6 million extension to stay with Golden State through 2027: report

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 11: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball up court against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Moda Center on April 11, 2024 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images) (Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry is staying in the Bay for the near future. The 36-year-old guard has agreed to a one-year, $62.6 million extension that will keep him with the Golden State Warriors through the 2026-2027 season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has agreed on a one-year, $62.6 million extension that’ll keep him under contract through the 2026-2027 season, his agent Jeff Austin of Octagon tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/XdxeevrbIC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 29, 2024

Curry has spent his entire career with the Warriors, having been drafted by the team in 2009. The Warriors star is a 10-time All-Star, two-time MVP and has helped the team to four NBA championships.