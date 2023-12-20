Stephen Curry sinks Celtics with 3-point dagger on heels in bounce-back from rare 3-less effort

Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 19: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a shot on Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics in the first half at Chase Center on December 19, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

There's no need to worry about Stephen Curry's shot.

A game after a rare night without a 3-pointer, Curry was back in form on Tuesday. The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter helped rally the Golden State Warriors from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to force overtime against Boston

There, he sank the Celtics with a step-back 3-pointer dagger in a 130-126 win.

WHAT A SHOT BY STEPH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kvuMmWrV00 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 20, 2023

Curry's sixth 3 of the night arrived with Golden State leading 127-126 in the final 15 seconds. He first tried to extend the lead with a spinning layup in traffic. When he missed, Chris Paul corralled the rebound then kicked it back out to Curry, who'd found himself open on the wing beyond the 3-point line.

Paullhit him with a crosscourt pass, and Curry shot the ball in rhythm to put the game to bed.

Curry led all scorers with 33 points alongside six assists and three rebounds. He shot 11 of 21 from the field and 6 of 11 from 3-point distance. He did the bulk of his damage after picking up his fifth foul with 6:07 left in the third quarter. He had 13 points at the time, then scored 20 more without picking up another foul through the fourth quarter and overtime.