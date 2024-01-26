Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu to face off in battle of 3-point contest champions

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

NBA All-Star Weekend will have something new, thanks to Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors and New York Liberty stars will face off in a 3-point shootout in Indianapolis next month, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Curry has won the NBA's 3-point contest twice, in 2015 and 2021, while Ionescu set a record with 37 points in the final of her win in the WNBA event last year.

The rules of the contest remain unclear, namely which 3-point line the two players will each be using.

Curry hinted at the possibility earlier Thursday in a segment with Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski that totally wasn't staged at all, which happened to be captured by TNT's cameras.

"We gotta settle this once and for all."@StephenCurry30 challenging @sabrina_i20 to a 3-point shootout? 👀 pic.twitter.com/3QvGnRL4bK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2024

Curry and Ionescu have been teasing this for a while. After burning down the nets at the WNBA shoot-out, Ionescu tweeted at Curry about a shootout. Curry responded days later, confirming he was interested in a contest.

WNBA stars have participated in NBA All-Star Weekend in the past, mostly in the celebrity game and the shooting stars competition. None have participated in the 3-point contest, but Ionescu will now get a chance to promote women's basketball on one of the NBA's biggest stages.

NBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled from Feb. 16 to 18 in Indianapolis. The starters for the game were also announced earlier Thursday, with Curry coming short of a ninth career start. The Curry-Ionescu won't be the only tweak in the weekend's format, as the game is also going back to its old East-West format rather than selected teams.