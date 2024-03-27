Steve Belichick roasts his father Bill in very Belichick-ian fashion

University of Washington Spring Football Press Conference SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 27: Defensive coordinator Steve Belichick of the Washington Huskies speaks during the Spring football press conference at Husky Stadium on March 27, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

You can say a lot of things about the Belichick family, but you can't say they lack a sense of humor.

Granted, it is a very dry sense of humor, but it's there, as Bill Belichick's son Steve showed during a news conference on Wednesday.

The younger Belichick was hired as the defensive coordinator of the University of Washington last month and spoke to reporters alongside head coach Jedd Fisch and offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, who also happens to be the son of former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll and Belichick were both asked about the differences between themselves and their very famous fathers. Carroll gave a fairly diplomatic answer, mentioning he his "mother's son," while Belichick went straight for the throat:

"We definitely have similarities. I got a job, he doesn't. He knows that. I look up to my, dad he's a mentor to me, but I'm myself and like [Carroll] said, excited to get out on the field and work with these guys and work with the kids and recruit kids. Just gonna be myself, I'm not gonna try to be him."

Brennan Carroll and Steve Belichick when asked about the differences between them and their fathers. pic.twitter.com/eGtOq940F8 — Evan Feather (@evanfeather42) March 27, 2024

The elder Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots at the end of last season after 24 seasons as the team's head coach. He interviewed for only one head coaching job, the Atlanta Falcons, in this offseason's cycle and didn't get it, leaving him out of the NFL this season for the first time since 1974.

There has been some noise about Belichick taking a media job, but it seems likely he'll have to wait until next offseason to find a job in NFL coaching again. Until then, Steve's joke will remain accurate.