Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders tonight on NBC

Fall and football are finally here. It's Week 3 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Steelers vs. Raiders, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Steelers at Raiders game:

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Steelers vs. Raiders game on?

Sunday night's Steelers at Raiders game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Dolphins vs. Patriots game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Steelers vs. Raiders game?

