Suns reportedly promote Brian Gregory to general manager as crucial offseason decision on Kevin Durant looms

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Phoenix Suns are relying on a familiar name to lead them forward. The team will reportedly promote vice president Brian Gregory into the general manager role, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Gregory, who coached a handful of college-basketball teams, joined the Suns in 2024. The team's previous general manager, James Jones, will move into an advisor role with the franchise.

This story will be updated.

