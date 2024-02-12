Super Bowl: How does overtime work under the new NFL rules?

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles with the ball in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

The Super Bowl is headed to overtime.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are tied up 19-19 after regulation at Super Bowl LVIII, which is sending the game into overtime at Allegiant Stadium. The NFL changed its NFL rules in recent years, too, which will give both teams a shot with the ball no matter what.

Both teams get at least one possession, regardless of whether or not the team who gets the ball first scores. If the score is still tied after both teams get the ball once, the next score will win. The only way that the game will end after one possession is if the kicking team forces a safety on the initial possession.

The 49ers won the toss and opted to receive and take the ball first.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

