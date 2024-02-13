Super Bowl LVIII sets new viewership record for most-watched telecast in American history

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVIII Football: Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates victory with the Vince Lombardi trophy while interviewed y CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz vs San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas, NV 2/11/2024 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164496 TK1) (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

CBS won big with its broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII.

The Kansas City Chiefs' overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday night was the most-watched telecast in history, the network announced on Monday night. The game averaged a total of 123.4 million viewers across all platforms.

CBS accounted for 120 million of those viewers, which made it the largest audience in history for a single network. The game was also the most streamed Super Bowl in history on Paramount+, and more than 200 million viewers watched at least part of the game on one of the networks.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs mounted a game-winning drive in overtime to beat the 49ers 25-22 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday night. It marked the Chiefs' second-straight Super Bowl win, which led to Mahomes' third Super Bowl MVP award . The game was the first to be held in Las Vegas, and it marked the third that Tony Romo and Jim Nantz called together on CBS.

By comparison, last year’s Super Bowl set the all-time record with an average audience of 115.1 million viewers across Fox’s networks and platforms. The game in 2023 is now the second-most-watched program in American TV history.

