Suspect steals fire engine, crashes into over 10 vehicles

Suspect steals fire engines, crashes it into over 10 vehicles (Everett Fire Department via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

EVERETT, Wash. — A suspect remains on the run after stealing a fire engine and crashing it into over a dozen parked vehicles in Washington.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Everett Fire Department said firefighters were on the scene of a medical emergency late Friday night when their fire engine was stolen.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that they saw the fire engine hit two parked cars at a high rate of speed before leaving the scene near where it was stolen from.

TRENDING STORIES:

About a minute later, similar reports came into dispatchers from a nearby street where the fire engine stopped after hitting ten parked vehicles.

The department said the suspect also caused significant damage to landscaping at multiple locations, according to the department.

The suspect ran from the scene and has not been caught at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The fire engine was significantly damaged and placed out of service.

The case remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!