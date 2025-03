GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 10: Offensive tackle Morgan Moses #78 of the New York Jets walks on the sideline during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Jets 31-6. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots and offensive tackle Morgan Moses have agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with escalators that can increase its value to $28.5 million, NFL Network reports.

Moses, 34, played right tackle for the Jets last season and will now protect second-year quarterback Drake Maye.