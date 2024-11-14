Tampa Bay Rays will reportedly play 2025 home schedule at Steinbrenner Field, spring training stadium of the Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: A batting helmet of a Tampa Bay Rays player sits on the field during the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on August 20, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy,Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays will reportedly play their entire 2025 home schedule at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa due to the damage sustained by Tropicana Field after Hurricane Milton in October.

According to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin, an official announcement is expected sometime on Thursday.

The Rays needed a home for the 2025 season after a survey of Tropicana Field post-Hurricane Milton found that while the stadium remained structurally sound, the cost of repairs would total $55.7 million and would not be completed until after the upcoming season.

The main damage to Tropicana Field, which opened in 1990, was to the fabric roof panels, which were essentially ripped off when the storm made landfall. Eighteen of the 24 panels failed due to Hurricane Milton's high winds, and the failure of the roof allowed the rain and wind to cause more damage inside the stadium.

Steinbrenner Field, which holds 11,000 seats, is the spring training home of the New York Yankees and the team's Class-A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons.

This story will be updated.

