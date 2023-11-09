Texas QB Quinn Ewers to start against TCU

Texas v Houston HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass in the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Quinn Ewers is back.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Ewers would start Saturday night against TCU. The junior quarterback has missed No. 7 Texas’ last two games after he suffered a right shoulder injury in the Longhorns’ 31-24 win over Houston on Oct. 21.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said Quinn Ewers will start against TCU on Saturday — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 9, 2023

Maalik Murphy started in Ewers’ place in wins over BYU and Kansas State, though the latter game made Texas sweat. The Longhorns jumped out to a 27-7 lead in the third quarter before Kansas State quickly erased the deficit and forced overtime. Texas won 33-30 after stopping the Wildcats on fourth down on OT as Kansas State elected to push for a game-winning TD instead of a game-tying field goal.

Murphy was 35-of-62 passing for 418 yards and threw three TDs and three interceptions in the two games Ewers missed.

Ewers returns to the lineup completing nearly 71% of his passes this season. Ewers is 151-of-213 passing for 1,915 yards with 13 TDs and three interceptions through seven games.

Texas is atop the Big 12 at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the conference. The Longhorns have a one-game lead on everyone else with games at TCU, at Iowa State and at home against Texas Tech remaining. A 12-1 season with a Big 12 title will give the Longhorns a great chance at the College Football Playoff.

TCU, meanwhile, is simply trying to get bowl eligible after going to the playoff a season ago. The Horned Frogs are 2-4 in the Big 12 and 4-5 overall with games against Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma remaining. TCU will need to beat Baylor and get at least one upset to play in the postseason.