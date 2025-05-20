Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL golf announces Detroit expansion team Motor City Golf Club

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 25: A general view of the trophy presentation after the Atlanta Drive GC defeated the New York Golf Club in their TGL presented by SoFi match at SoFi Center on March 25, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

A new team is coming to TGL — the golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy — next season. Detroit was awarded the league's first-ever expansion team with the Motor City Golf Club, TGL announced Tuesday.

While the news was announced Tuesday, Motor City Golf Club won't begin playing in TGL until 2027. Because of that, the announcement did not feature any news about the team's roster or any branding information about the club.

The owners are known, however. The team will be co-owned by Middle West Partners and members of the Hamp family, which also co-owns the Detroit Lions. Sheila Ford Hamp and her husband Steve are co-owners of the club. Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton is also part of the ownership group.

TGL — which combines golf and technology — completed its first season in March. Six teams made up of PGA pros competed over the course of two months in three-on-three and singles events. The Atlanta Drive — which features Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horshcel and Lucas Glover — won the league's first SoFi Cup.

Six cities were represented during the first season of the league — Atlanta, Boston, Jupiter, Los Angeles, New York and The Bay. Jupiter — which features Tiger Woods — represents Florida. The Bay represents California.

Tuesday's news also confirms there will be multiple seasons of the league. While that was assumed after the conclusion of the TGL's first season, nothing was set in stone. The expansion to Detroit suggests TGL expects to play seasons in both 2026 and 2027.

The league did not announced additional details about its second season.