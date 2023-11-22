Tiger Woods will play with son Charlie at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods walk up to the 18th green ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2022/12/18: Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods walk up to the 18th green during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

The Tiger Woods Returns Tour has another stop: the PNC Championship, a 36-hole Orlando event pairing major winners and members of their families. Woods will tee it up with his 14-year-old son Charlie. The father-and-son team placed second in the 2021 version of the event, which will be held this year on Dec. 16-17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Woods has not played competitive golf since withdrawing from the Masters shortly after making the cut earlier this year. He later underwent ankle fusion surgery, and has been largely out of the public view since then, despite the many controversies roiling the sport of golf.

In their first pairing at the event, Tiger and Charlie Woods placed seventh. Last year, the duo finished eighth.

“It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie, and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all years,’’ Woods said in a statement. Even despite his wave of injuries and surgeries over the last few years, Woods has played with Charlie for the past four years.

Woods has already committed to play at the Hero World Challenge, a 20-player event taking place next week. That will mark Woods' first event since withdrawing from the Masters.

The PNC Championship began as a father-son event in 1995, but since has grown to include a range of relatives of major-winning players, including sons, daughters and parents. As a PGA Tour Champions-sanctioned event, the PNC permits players to use carts if they wish; Woods has used a cart in the past while recovering from injuries suffered during a February 2021 car wreck.

Other players at the event will include Steve Stricker and daughter Izzi, a Wisconsin state high school champion, and Padraig Harrington and son Ciaran. John Daly, Nelly Korda, Vijay Singh, Annika Sorenstam and Justin Thomas are among the others scheduled to appear.