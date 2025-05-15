Timberwolves send Warriors home, Knicks under pressure and the potential end of an era

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Dan Titus react to the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminating the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 by giving credit to Julius Randle’s consistent play in the postseason and then discuss what the future looks like for the Warriors.

Next, Vince and Dan debate if the pressure is on for the New York Knicks after losing Game 5 to the Boston Celtics and what would be the reaction if New York blew a 3-1 lead.

Later, Vince and Dan decide if the era of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry has finally come to an end as younger stars continue to elevate.

(1:51) Vince apologizes to Julius Randle

(4:44) Outlook for the Warriors moving forward

(20:27) Celtics beat Knicks in Game 5

(28:11) What if the Knicks blow a 3-1 lead?

(30:45) Knicks should go after Giannis

(35:50) Cavaliers have another disappointing playoff run

(47:14) Nikola Jokic could use some help against the Thunder

(54:24) End of the LeBron, KD, Curry era?

