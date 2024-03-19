Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards throws down ridiculous dunk of the year over John Collins in win over Jazz

Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards smiles after scoring against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Rick Bowmer/AP)

The dunk of the year belongs to Anthony Edwards.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star threw down an absolutely ridiculous dunk in the second half of their 114-104 win over the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on Monday night. Edwards rose up on a fast break and didn’t flinch while putting Jazz forward John Collins on a poster.

Just watch:

ANTHONY EDWARDS ELEVATES FOR THE EMPHATIC POSTER 😱



Timberwolves-Jazz | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/giqnSGLWqt pic.twitter.com/CcSJsLs2sk — NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2024

Anthony Edwards TOOK OFF on him 😲 (via @NBA)



pic.twitter.com/FjGtFAjuBs — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 19, 2024

In fact, Edwards threw down the dunk so hard he appeared to actually hurt his finger in the process. Edwards drew the foul on the play, and stayed in the game.

While the play itself was remarkable, the photos from the dunk were somehow better than the videos.

WE’LL JUST LEAVE THIS HERE. pic.twitter.com/Uak7YZzJIt — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 19, 2024

Collins was ruled out of the game later in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

Edwards entered Monday averaging a career-high 26.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists per game this season, his fourth in the league. The former No. 1 overall pick earned his second straight All-Star nod this season, and he agreed to a five-year, $260 million extension with the Timberwolves last summer.

Despite falling into a 16-point hole near the end of the first quarter, the Timberwolves fought their way back into the game and then surged ahead midway through the fourth quarter on a quick 12-1 burst. From there, they held on to take the 10-point win.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 24 points off the bench in the loss. Lauri Markkanen added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Keyonte George finished 15 points and eight assists. The Jazz, who have now lost two straight to the Timberwolves and eight of their last 10, hold just a 29-39 record.

Edwards led the Timberwolves with 32 points, seven assists and seven rebounds while shooting 13-of-23 from the field. Naz Reid added 17 points, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 points off the bench. The Timberwolves have on three straight, and will return home to kick off a four-game homestand against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.