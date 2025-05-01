Timberwolves eliminate Lakers, Warriors feeling pressure and Celtics battling injuries

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Gary Washburn react to the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminating the Los Angeles Lakers from the playoffs and what’s next for Luka and LeBron.

Next, Vince and Gary express why the Golden State Warriors can’t afford to have their series with the Houston Rockets get to a game 7.

Later, Vince and Gary take a look at some of the Boston Celtics injuries and react to the Phoenix Suns hiring a new general manager.

(2:05) Timberwolves eliminate Lakers

(13:02) Lakers struggle in loss to Timberwolves

(23:40) Dysfunction in the Lakers organization

(30:25) Game 6 a must-win for Warriors?

(37:13 ) Is Jalen Green capable of carrying the Rockets?

(41:56) Will the Celtics injuries catch up with them?

(49:36) Suns hire new GM

(53:31) John Haliburton repercussions

