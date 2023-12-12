Titans stun Dolphins with late rally as Miami offense struggles with hobbled Tyreek Hill

Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins reacts on the sidelines in the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins struggled on offense with a hobbled Tyreek Hill, then blew a 14-point lead in the final 2:40 of a stunning 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

Hill returned in the second half from a first-half ankle injury, but was in and out of the lineup at critical moments of the game. The Dolphins' two-minute drill came up short, and the Titans walked away with a win after scoring 15 unanswered points in the game's final 2:40.

The Dolphins appeared to have a win in hand after converting a pair of late turnovers into touchdowns to turn a 13-13 tie late in the fourth quarter into a 27-13 lead. But the Titans drove 75 yards in 1:54 to cut their deficit to 27-21 after a two-point conversion. The Dolphins the went three-and-out, setting up a 64-yard go-ahead drive capped by a Derrick Henry touchdown run. The game-winning drive took 26 seconds off the clock and gave Tennessee a 28-27 lead with 1:49 remaining.

The Dolphins had a chance to respond, but saw their final drive end with a sack of Tua Tagovailoa on fourth down.