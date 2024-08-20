Tom Brady, Peyton Manning mostly agree on the top quarterbacks in the NFL, with 1 exception

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 02: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning talk on the field during the 100 year team celebration prior to Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Throughout much of their careers, the debate raged among fans and pundits.

Who's the best quarterback in the NFL: Tom Brady or Peyton Manning?

Now the Hall of Fame quarterbacks (or soon to be, in Brady's case) are the pundits. And it's their job to rank the quarterbacks. Both did over the weekend on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" at a fan event in New York.

Before being asked the question, Brady made the no-brainer call and lauded three-time Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes as the game's best quarterback. Smith then asked for a top 5.

Brady quickly named Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson next on his list.

"I think, consistently, well, the guys that I see. I see Josh Allen as someone who always impresses me as a player," Brady said. "I see Lamar Jackson, who always impresses me as a player."

Brady then paused before coming up with another player.

"I think that some different guys probably have different moments, but Joe Burrow is very impressive with how he throws the ball and leads the team," Brady continued. "Again, another guy who's got a great connection with his teammates.

"And then I think — I'll leave it with those four."

Tom Brady names his top 5 quarterbacks who are currently in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/OlsDf7mRGp — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 17, 2024

Smith, not satisfied with Brady capping his list at four and never afraid of the sound of his own voice, then attempted to complete Brady's top 5.

"I'm gonna throw Aaron Rodgers in there," Smith said. "It's just me. It's just me."

Brady responded that he's "very interested to see how Aaron comes back to perform" with the New York Jets after an Achilles tendon tear in 2023. But he kept his list at four.

NFL's best QBs according to Tom Brady

1: Patrick Mahomes2: Josh Allen 3: Lamar Jackson 4: Joe Burrow

Smith posed the same question to Manning in a different segment. Manning also made the obvious and correct decision of naming Mahomes first.

Peyton Manning names his Top-5 QBs in the NFL:



• Patrick Mahomes

• Joe Burrow

• Justin Herbert

• Lamar Jackson

• Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/9rXzbWSVXd — C (@CSmittyNY) August 18, 2024

"Quarterbacks need to be coached hard," Manning said. "Andy Reid coaches Patrick Mahomes hard. And that's good for Patrick. And that's bad for NFL defenses. Patrick Mahomes is No. 1."

Manning then briefly pumped the brakes on ranking a top 5.

"Rankings are so hard," he continued. "You get in so much trouble."

He then quickly picked back up with his quarterback rankings.

"I'm a big fan of Joe Burrow," Manning continued. "I'm glad to see him back healthy. I like the way he carries himself. I like his demeanor out there.

"He doesn't sweat. He doesn't flinch. He's just kind of calm and cool the whole time."

Manning's third quarterback is where he differed distinctly from Brady's list and is probably the most controversial selection between the two. While Mahomes, Burrow, Jackson and Allen have all advanced deep in the postseason and been at a minimum in the MVP conversation, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is seeking his first career playoff win.

But Herbert's arm talent is undeniable, earning him a spot on Manning's list.

"This Justin Herbert is as talented as anybody," Manning continued. "He can throw it a mile."

Manning wrapped his list with two quarterbacks that made Brady's list.

"Lamar Jackson does things that just don't seem possible with the football in his hands. He makes throws. He runs. And he's smart about — he protects himself, too, right? ...

"Josh Allen. A total stud, total stud. Tough. I saw him this summer. He is so motivated to bring a championship to Buffalo."

NFL's best QBs according to Peyton Manning

1: Patrick Mahomes2: Joe Burrow3: Justin Herbert4: Lamar Jackson 5: Josh Allen

More of this kind of conversation featuring Brady and Manning should be expected. Former rivals on the field, they're now competing in the analyst game.

Manning's had several years to hone his analyst game since retiring from the NFL in 2015 and has found his niche. Brady's new to the game after taking a year off following his NFL retirement after the 2022 season. We're about to hear a lot more from him as he prepares for his first year as a game analyst on Fox.